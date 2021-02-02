Iowa Ag Expo Fills Iowa Events Center Again

DES MOINES, Iowa — A year ago it was The Iowa Power Farming Show. Now, it’s back as the Iowa Ag Expo. Even after almost a year of very few large events, the show has returned.

“Of course, our priority is to provide a safe environment for the event. We’ve got wider aisles, exhibitors have curtains between their exhibits, we’ve gotten spread out eating areas,” said Cindy Feldman of the Iowa Ag Expo. “Farmers still have to put in a crop and that’s what we’re here for — the farmers and producers of Iowa in the surrounding states — so we’re happy to be the first one to produce a farm show this size so farmers can come shop under one roof.”

This year the Expo has some focus on hemp as a farm crop. There will be seminars on hemp production. A Colorado company has learned to do more with hemp than just producing CBD products.

“We are actual hemp farmers out in Colorado,” said Aaron Rydell of Salt Creek Hemp. “We do everything from CBD products for your health to hemp-manufactured products using our hemp lumber to make products for your home.”

The show will continue at the Iowa Events Center through Thursday. For more information, check the Iowa Ag Expo website.