IOWA — Abortion providers have filed a challenge in district court to the abortion ban that was passed Tuesday night during a special session.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the Emma Goldman Clinic, and the ACLU of Iowa filed the injunction to stop the bill from going into effect. Governor Kim Reynolds announced she would be signing the bill, which would ban abortions after fetal cardiac activity (roughly around six weeks of pregnancy), into law on Friday.

In a press release, the abortion providers said this bill, which is nearly identical to the 2018 so-called fetal heartbeat bill that was blocked by the Iowa Supreme Court in June, is a violation of Iowans’ constitutional rights.

The plaintiffs also said even with the exceptions for rape, incest, and the health of the mother, there are barriers that prevent women from accessing this care.

Planned Parenthood of North Central States released a statement following the announcement of the injunction.

Today, we continue the fight to protect Iowans’ fundamental right to reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy as we seek a temporary injunction to block the egregious abortion ban Iowa lawmakers rammed through during an unprecedented one-day special session. These out-of-touch politicians have inserted themselves into the exam rooms of Iowans, who no longer have control over their bodies and futures because of an unpopular, narrow political agenda. If this abortion ban goes into effect, it will place an unacceptable burden on patients’ abilities to access essential abortion care, especially those who already face systemic inequalities. Hundreds of Iowans will be impacted in mere weeks. We refuse to stand idly by and will fight every step of the way to block this abortion ban and restore Iowans’ rights. Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States