DES MOINES, Iowa —The Iowa AAA is projecting record travel this Fourth of July Weekend with 3.7 million people on the road and in the air in the Midwest Region. Part of the increase in travel, is falling fuel prices. In Iowa, in 2022 the average price for unleaded gas was $4.62, this year it is $3.37 as a statewide average,

“You know it’s just a great sign that the people are wanting to get out and enjoy family friends,” said Brian Ortner, of AAA Iowa. “That’s 140,000 more holiday travelers than the previous high that was set last year, which tied the record that was originally set in 2019, our pre-pandemic numbers.”

Ortner looked at last year’s numbers last year he spent more time on money saving tips, due to gas being over $4 a gallon. He suggested people do things to save money, like bringing their own snacks instead of buying stuff at the gas station.

“Last year, between July 1 and July 6 across the state of Iowa, the average price per gallon for gas was $4.57 to $4.61 a gallon, so definitely, we were over that $4 mark last year,” Ortner says. “If we look at gas prices today in Iowa, the average is $3.37.,so a dollar-plus more in savings.”

Travelers all on I-80 were glad about the lower cost of gasoline.

“We had to cross over to enter Wisconsin because I live on the Illinois and Wisconsin line, so we go to Wisconsin to get our gas because it’s cheaper,” said Eric Byrd, a traveler from Illinois.

“When you have to travel more than one night, it’s easier to drive but especially now with the price to be a little lower, It made an easy choice,” said Juan Arjona, of Illinois.

”We’re getting out on the road more this year because far less concerned about Covid then we were last year,” said one gentleman from Missouri who declined to give his name.