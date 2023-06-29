OMAHA, Neb. — A 6-year-old Sioux City boy has died after being discovered underwater at Fun Plex water park in Omaha last weekend.

The Omaha Police Department stated in a release that they were called to Fun Plex on Sunday, June 25 at around 2:47 p.m. on Sunday in regard to a near drowning.

The child, identified as 6-year-old Kidus Gebre in a GoFundMe created by his mother, was noticed underwater, and life-saving measures were initiated.

Gebre was transferred to a local hospital. WOWT in Omaha reported that he was pulled off life support and passed away on Wednesday.

The GoFundMe was created to help his family have him transported back from Omaha and for funeral costs.

“Thank you in advance for any support offered during this tragic time,” the family said in the GoFundMe.

Fun Plex has been closed since the incident and is planning to reopen on Thursday as of this report.