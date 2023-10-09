LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — An 11-year-old has died from injuries after being involved in a crash with a dirt bike and semi in Plymouth County Saturday morning.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that received a report of a crash involving a semi and motorcycle in the 22000 block of C38 Saturday around 10:41.

A 1991 International semi was carrying a grain trailer east on C38. Meanwhile, a 2022 RWP dirt bike was going south on private property before turning onto C38, where the crash happened.

The dirt bike driver was identified as an 11-year-old, the release said, and sustained fatal injuries. The semi driver was uninjured. Names are not being released at this time.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the incident with assistance from the sheriff’s office.