Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Filed in Shooting Death of Des Moines 16-Year-Old

DES MOINES, IOWA — One Des Moines teen is now charged with Involuntary Manslaughter for his alleged role in the shooting death of another teen early Saturday morning.

16-year-old Elijah Edwardlee Brown-Townsend died Saturday morning at Broadlawn’s Medical Center from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle around 4:43 a.m.

Police say that Brown-Townsend was shot while sitting in a car in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 2300 block of MLK Parkway. 18-year-old Thomas Ivy was handing a gun to Brown-Townsend in the car went the weapon accidentally discharged, hitting Brown-Townsend.

Ivy is now charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Carrying Weapons. Police recovered a second handgun after serving a search warrant connected to the investigation.