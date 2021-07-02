Investigation underway into ‘suspicious’ death after body found along rural Adair County road

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death in Adair County.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says the body of an adult was discovered Thursday afternoon alongside a rural road in the southeast corner of Adair County.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office are working together on the investigation, which is being treated as suspicious. Officials say there is no known threat to the community due to the incident.

No other details were immediately available.