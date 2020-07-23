Investigation Underway Into Early Morning Pleasant Hill Shooting

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa – Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department issued a news release saying officers were called out in the area of Christie Lane at 1:33 a.m. on shots fired. Police are working with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on the case.

Police didn’t directly confirm in the statement whether anyone was injured in the shooting, instead saying, “Due to the early nature of this investigation, it is our policy out of respect to any potential victim, or their families, to wait to release any identifying information until proper notifications can be properly made. The Pleasant Hill Police Department is actively working this case, along with our partners with DCI and the Polk County Attorney’s Office, currently interviewing multiple individuals as well as processing the crime scene associated to the incident.”

The department says it believes this is an isolated incident. It is asking anyone who might have information about the shooting or have possible video of the incident to contact them at 515-265-1444.