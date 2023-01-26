PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a child who was found unresponsive in an Emmetsburg home last week passed away this Tuesday.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Palo Alto County EMTs and Emmetsburg police responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a home in the 1600 block of 8th Street on Jan. 19. When medics arrived they performed life-saving measures and transported the child to a county hospital.

Later that day the child was transported from the county hospital to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines. On Tuesday Jan. 24 the child passed away, the DCI said.

An autopsy has been conducted to determine the child’s cause of death. The Iowa DCI is continuing to investigate the incident.