DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines fire sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning. Shortly after 5:30 am Saturday Des Moines police and fire units were called to the 400 block of NW 43rd Place on the report of a house fire. The north Des Moines home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. When fire personnel conducted a search of the residence they found an unresponsive adult female inside. The victim was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing. No other information is available at this time. Updates will be sent out as they become available for release.