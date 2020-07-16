Investigation Clears Story County Officers After Man Dies After Being Tased

Story County, Iowa — All officers have been cleared of any wrong-doing after a man died after being tased in June in Story County.

Police were called out around 2:00 a.m. on June 22nd to a mobile home park in Nevada. Callers say a man armed with a sword was knocking on doors and trying to break into cars.

Officers with the Nevada Police Department and the Story County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and found 51-year-old Jason Kruzic in a field armed with the sword and screaming for help. Four different body camera videos released on Thursday show officers repeatedly warned him to drop the sword before he was tased and then taken into custody.

While in custody, Kruzic suffered a medical emergency. He was taken to Story County Medical Center where he later died.

A review of the officers’ actions and video evidence by the Story County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office found the officers