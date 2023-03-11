DES MOINES, Iowa — The All Iowa Auto Show continues at the Iowa Events Center through Sunday. As things have returned to normal after the pandemic car sales are no exception.

The 2022 show was exciting because it was back after being canceled the prior year due to the pandemic. But if someone’s goal was to find a new ride, they may have been out of luck.

This year, that’s not the case.

Audi of Des Moines Sales Consultant Fatima Medanovic said last year’s car backlogs are a thing of the past for her dealership. It’s fully stocked with a normal selection available. This comes after last year’s show when people couldn’t get the models on display without waiting a long time. When they could get something, it may not have been the exact color or interior they wanted.

“It was really challenging for a lot of our customers to get the vehicles that they wanted especially when it came to the interior/exterior,” she said. “I think a lot of us had to kind of let the customers know that this wasn’t the time to pick and choose, you kind of got to get what you have.”

This year, it’s different and customers are a lot happier.

“I think a lot of our customers are really appreciating it right now because back then they had to wait for the vehicles to even see them, put their names on vehicles without even looking at them,” Medanovic said. “Luckily now we have it on the floor.”

The show continues through Sunday. On Saturday doors open at 11 a.m. and the show ends around 7 p.m. It runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. It’s in Hy-Vee Hall at the Iowa Events Center. Admission is free.