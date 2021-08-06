Intruder shot after forcing his way into Des Moines apartment, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating after an intruder was shot after allegedly forcing his way into an apartment early Friday morning.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Lincoln Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

An intruder armed with a handgun forced his way inside an apartment and threatened and assaulted the resident. Sgt. Parizek says the resident used his own gun to shoot the intruder, who fled from the scene.

The intruder showed up at the emergency room of a Des Moines hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police have not released any names in connection with the incident. Their investigation continues.