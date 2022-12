A semi-truck is stranded along Interstate 35 in the aftermath of a snowstorm.

IOWA — According to the Iowa DOT I-35 will be shut down due to the weather creating hazardous traveling conditions Friday afternoon.

Starting at 3 p.m. the southbound and northbound lanes on I-35 from Highway 30 to US 18 near Clear Lake will be closed. The DOT expects the shut down to be in place until Saturday morning.

For more information regarding travel conditions in Iowa visit the DOT’s 511 website.