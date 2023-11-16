MADRID (AP) — Spain’s acting Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, was reelected by a majority of legislators in a parliamentary vote Thursday, allowing him to form a new minority leftist coalition government.

Sánchez was backed by 179 lawmakers in the 350-seat lower house of parliament. Only right-wing opposition deputies voted against him.

The vote came after nearly two days of debate among party leaders that centered almost entirely on a highly controversial amnesty deal for Catalonia’s separatists that Sánchez agreed to in return for vital support to get elected prime minister again.

Sánchez won the vote after clinching the support of six smaller parties — including two Catalan separatist parties — in recent weeks, allowing him to achieve the majority of lawmakers needed to be reelected and form another minority coalition government with the left-wing Sumar (Joining Forces) party.

Spain’s inconclusive national elections on July 23 left a highly fractured parliament. The center-right Popular Party received the most votes in the elections but failed to get enough support to form a government because of its alliances with the far-right Vox party, which finished third.

The Socialists finished second with 121 seats. It remains to be seen if Sánchez can maintain enough support to last the next four years.

The amnesty deal that Sánchez’s Socialists signed with two key Catalan separatist parties that command 14 votes would clean the slate for hundreds of Catalan separatists in legal trouble following the northeast region’s illegal 2017 secession bid that sparked Spain’s biggest crisis in decades.

The amnesty law would benefit former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont, who is a fugitive from Spanish law and considered public enemy No. 1 by many Spaniards.

Despite lingering disagreements, the two Catalan parties as well as two Basque ones said they would back Sánchez on Thursday but let him know that he must fulfill the economic and political deals reached with each of them.

The two Basque parties pointed out that their support was also key to keeping a progressive government in power and making sure the right wing remained out of office.

Spain’s judiciary has criticized the proposed amnesty. The European Union is reviewing it.

The proposal sparked street protests backed by the Popular Party and Vox, which accuse Sánchez of betraying the nation just to stay in power. Protests outside the Socialist party’s headquarters in Madrid turned ugly last week and again on Wednesday night.

“The only real reproach that the right makes against us is that with these agreements we will have won the government. Which is what is going to happen today,” Sánchez said prior to the vote.

The speaker of the house will now convey the result to King Felipe VI. Once published in the State Gazette, Sánchez will be sworn as the new prime minister before the king, most likely on Friday.

Wilson reported from Barcelona.