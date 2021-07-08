Skip to content
International News
First Nobel Prize of the year honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors
Biden pledges ‘relentless diplomacy’ on global challenges during United Nations address
US to loosen foreign travel restrictions, require vaccines
8 dead, 28 hurt in shooting at Russian university
Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal 'extraordinary success'
Video
What is ISIS-K? Terrorism experts on the group behind the deadly Kabul attack and its rivalry with the Taliban
‘We will hunt you down,’ Biden says after Kabul airport attack kills 13 US troops
Video
American embassy alert advises US citizens not to go to Kabul airport
Video
Biden delivers remarks as Taliban says no extensions for US evacuations
Video
Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal; Republicans call it a disaster
Video
Taliban takes Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
‘Game over’: Westerners rush to flee Kabul, rescue Afghans
Vaccinated Americans can start visiting Canada again
Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
Japan to declare virus emergency lasting through Olympics