International ethanol event takes over Iowa Events Center this week

DES MOINES, IOWA — Tuesday was opening day of an international ethanol expo at the Iowa Events Center, bringing together industry experts from around the globe. Organizers of the ‘Fuel Ethanol Workshop‘ say they’ve been trying for years to bring the show to Des Moines and are glad to finally be here.

“One of the reasons … we wanted to bring the show to Des Moines … is because it’s proximity to all the ethanol production facilities in the area,” says show organizer John Nelson, “So we said if you take a map, look at where are the largest density was less density of ethanol production taking place – Des Moines is a natural fit.”

The event is the biggest in the world for the ethanol industry and this year’s expo is filling up all available space. Two-thousand attendees and 500 ethanol producers are expected at the event. It is targeted for larger companies that produce ethanol.