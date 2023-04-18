WHO 13 NEWS – There’s a childcare shortage in Iowa and the state is making sure the ones in operation are successful.

Care4Kids is an initiative to direct childcare owners and operators to the resources they need to run a flourishing business.

Today in Iowa’s Calyn Thompson sat down with Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen to learn more.

Events will be held on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

West Des Moines – Saturday, April 22 – The Rewind Hotel

Waterloo/Cedar Falls – Saturday, May 20 – Bien VenU Event Center

Council Bluffs – Saturday, June 24 – Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center

Sioux City – Saturday, July 22 – Stoney Creek Hotel & Convention Center

Cedar Rapids – Saturday, August 26 Cedar Rapids Marriott

Davenport – Saturday, September 23 – Holiday Inn & Suites Davenport

To learn more, click here.