The Insiders Segment 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her top aide, Chief of Staff Sara Craig Gongol, will both have new national duties in 2023. Those follow Iowa Republicans’ success in the 2022 mid-term elections, a continuation of a trend this decade.

Grinnell Associate Political Science Professor Peter Hanson said Republicans have found greater success than Democrats with Iowans who don’t have a college degree, as well as rural residents. Those successes have allowed Republicans to increase their numbers in the legislature and statewide offices.

The Insiders Segment 2

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said he will make a decision by January on whether to join former president Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign for the Republican nomination. In a 1-on-1 interview for The Insiders, Hutchinson said he believes that while he has a far different style and approach compared to Trump, he has demonstrated his commitment to conservative ideas like limited government and tax cuts. That gives him “pizzazz” with voters, he said.

The Insiders Segment 3

Hutchinson acknowledged that running for president will mean answering numerous questions about Trump.

The Insiders Segment 4

Hutchinson does this week’s Insiders Quick 6.