DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks blamed President Joe Biden’s actions for gas prices that surged earlier this year but she doesn’t credit him for his actions to lower the prices lately.

This report blames various factors that impact the price of gas.

Some Iowans who either refuse to accept that Joe Biden won the 2020 election or want to publicly demonstrate their dislike for him fly flags on their property that include the words, **** Biden (profanity deleted). Some of those flags fly in Miller-Meeks’ congressional district in southeast Iowa. She said that people should be kinder to one another.

Marion County Democrats helped organize events for gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. Party activists hope that Democratic candidates will benefit from voters’ focus on abortion rights and public school education. Over the past decade, however, Republican candidates have largely fared better with Iowa voters.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks sits down for this week’s Insiders Quick 6.