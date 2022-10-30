The Insiders Segment 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Representative Cindy Axne, a West Des Moines Democrat seeking her second term, acknowledged that her party may have spent too much in federal COVID-19 aid. Her Republican challenger, state Senator Zach Nunn of Bondurant, raised his hand during a May primary debate that he favored no exceptions to an abortion ban. He has since campaigned for exceptions in the cases of rape, incest and when a mother’s life is in danger.

The Insiders Segment 2

Inflation has persisted at some of the highest levels in 40 years. It’s one of the top issues among voters heading into the November mid-terms.

The Insiders Segment 3

Iowa’s Third Congressional District has a different voter registration makeup compared to two years ago when Axne won. There are no more registered Republicans and fewer registered Democrats.

The Insiders Segment 4

Axne and Nunn answer what issue would be their top focus in the 2023 Congress.