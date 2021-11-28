INSIDERS: Why are businesses struggling to hire new workers?

Part 1: Why are businesses struggling to hire new workers?

According to the Iowa Workforce Development, there are nearly 20,000 more job openings across the state than unemployed residents. Businesses are struggling to fill open positions.

Some employers have realized they need to create more incentives — increased wages, signing bonuses, work-from-home options, flexible work schedules — in order to attract workers.

The Palmer Group in West Des Moines works with companies to find employees. David Leto, the president of the Palmer Group, explained why he thinks some businesses are hurting themselves when trying to hire new employees.

Part 2: Iowa avoids turkey shortage ahead of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving brought some unnecessary stress, Fareway CEO Reynolds Cramer believes. National reports warned of a turkey shortage for the holiday week, and while that could have been true in other regions of the country, it wasn’t in Iowa.

Part 3: Gov. Reynolds criticizes Democrats’ spending but doesn’t plan to give back federal funds

Republicans have tried to blame President Joe Biden and the Democratic-led Congress for higher prices right now. Republicans supported tax cuts and stimulus checks when Donald Trump was president, but they’ve criticized Democrats for additional stimulus and tax credits for families with young children.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is among the Republicans blaming the Democrats for inflation, which is up 6.2% from last year. In the $1 trillion infrastructure deal, Congress approved about $5 billion for Iowa to improve roads, bridges, waterways and broadband. The governor criticized the Democrats’ overall spending in Washington but doesn’t plan to give back part of Iowa’s share to reduce that spending.

Part 4: Iowa National Guard soldiers welcomed home in time for Thanksgiving

Family and friends welcomed home about 150 Iowa National Guard soldiers, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The soldiers with the 3654th Support Maintenance Company deployed to the Middle East in February and maintained the military’s equipment at 22 locations. The unit is headquartered out of Knoxville and has a detachment based in Oskaloosa.

