THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — State Representative Jon Thorup, a Knoxville Republican seeking his third term, estimates that he agrees with Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, “at least ninety percent of the time.”

But he knows that one of the areas where he doesn’t agree with her and that’s her plan for schools. Reynolds wants up to 10,000 students to get taxpayer-financed scholarships to attend private schools. The Republican-led senate passed Reynolds’ plan but House Republicans refused.

Reynolds is now working to defeat some of those Republican lawmakers, including Thorup, who declined to support her plan.

THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 2

A high school student, using the AR-15 that he bought after turning 18, massacred 19 students and two teachers on May 24th at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The incident, like dozens of others over the past decade, has prompted demands for changes in gun laws and more funding and services to help those with a mental illness. But will anything change this time?

THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 3

An upcoming U.S. Supreme Court ruling could ultimately end protections for legal abortions in the United States. And that could make the issue of abortion rights a bigger issue for voters, according to two Iowa political insiders.

THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 4

