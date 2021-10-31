INSIDERS: Virus response drives more candidates to run for school board

PART 1: Number of candidates surges as response to COVID-19 drives election campaigns

More challengers entered school board races across the state compared to recent years, research from the Iowa Association of School Boards shows, but it’s not because incumbents declined to run for re-election. Interest is up from both incumbents and challengers for Tuesday’s local elections.

PART 2: Iowa congresswoman backs effort to honor fallen service members

U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a 2nd District Republican from Ottumwa and military veteran, waits for the U.S. senate to join the house and award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 veterans who died in a suicide bombing in August in Kabul, Afghanistan. The house approved the measure last Monday.

PART 3: Help wanted for many in the trucking industry as shortage challenges businesses.

The trucking industry, like many right now, is short on workers. The average truck driver makes $71,076, according to a survey from indeed.com. That’s about $15,000 higher than the average salary of all professions in the United States. One trucking company decided that it needed to try something.

PART 4: Insiders Quick 6 includes a rally of 500, no gerrymandering and the partisanship of school board races.