DES MOINES, Iowa — Willey counts 101 residents (according to the mayor) and zero abortion providers. But the council approved a ban on abortion in the city limits. A Texas man helped guide the council to pass the ban.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley acknowledged that the issue of abortion is one of the most difficult ones in which people can find common ground.

Changes are coming to the Iowa Caucuses–at least for Democrats–for 2024. Democrats feel like they have no choice. Scott Brennan, an Iowan serving on the Democratic National Committee, believes that changes are necessary if the party wants any chance at restoring its first-in-the-nation status for 2024.

Scott Brennan takes this week’s Insiders Quick 6.