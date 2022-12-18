The Insiders Segment 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mike Fitzgerald didn’t expect to be sitting here in December with just days left until unemployment. Fitzgerald is a record-breaking figure. He got elected as state treasurer in 1982. He has held the job ever since. No one in the history of the United States has served in that role for that long. But Republican Roby Smith, a state senator from Davenport, defeated his re-election bid last November. For Fitzgerald, it showed how far the Iowa Democratic Party has lost standing with voters.

The Insiders Segment 2

Fitzgerald has met a lot of other politicians during his 40 years in public office. He took a risk regarding one of them in the 2008 cycle. Former First Lady Hillary Clinton was considered the Democrats’ frontrunner for president. But Fitzgerald chose one of her challengers: Barack Obama, a U.S. senator from Illinois. And it was a phone call from Obama, Fitzgerald said, that still stands out to him now.

The Insiders Segment 3

Mike Rogers is a former Republican congressman from Michigan who doesn’t have the same style, persona or political baggage of former president Donald Trump. And Rogers, a former FBI agent, believes that Republicans will be ready for something different in 2024 when they choose their next presidential nominee.

The Insiders Segment 4

Rogers does this week’s Insiders Quick 6.