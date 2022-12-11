The Insiders Segment 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — Doug Jensen, a former Des Moines construction worker, is scheduled to learn on Friday how much time he will face in prison for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. Jensen faces more than five years in prison following his conviction of seven federal charges. Federal documents show that Jensen was among the supporters of former president Donald Trump who stormed into the building and tried to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the next president.

Read the federal court documents in the case against Jensen here.

Nearly 900 people face charges for the attack that threatened the lives of elected officials and injured dozens of law enforcement officers.

The Insiders Segment 2

Smaller communities will have access to new federal grants to help people who have overdosed on opioids. U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra, Fourth District Republican from Hull, and Senator Chuck Grassley, a New Hartford Republican, were both sponsors of the Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act.

For the first time, the Centers for Disease Control reported that more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021. Nearly 3/4 of those deaths were from opioids.

The Insiders Segment 3

Grassley has repeatedly pushed for investigations into Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden. Hunter Biden has not been charged with any crimes but some Republicans, including Grassley, have called for more investigations into his business connections in Ukraine and China.

The Insiders Segment 4

Six women will make up the new leadership for Iowa house Democrats in 2023. Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights said that this will be the first time that the entire leadership team is women.