DES MOINES, Iowa — Deidre DeJear, a Democratic nominee for governor and small business owner, wants a larger focus on education. She opposes the efforts of Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, to shift more tax dollars to help additional students attend private school and also wants additional tax dollars allocated for preschool.

Most Iowa counties shrunk in population over the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As population shifts toward larger population centers in the state, Iowa Democrats have been losing support in smaller communities. DeJear says the biggest difference between smaller and larger communities comes down to geography.

The daily drop for gas prices has been a welcome relief for Sydney Rieckhoff. Finally. Rieckhoff is the co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company that specializes in gourmet popcorn and ice cream. Higher gas prices have increased costs from suppliers and also added to the company’s delivery costs. So lower costs–although still higher than a year ago–lessen that strain.

Earlier this month, Rieckhoff went to Washington, D.C. with 2,500 other small business owners (28 from Iowa) as part of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit. The business owners are sharing their struggles of the higher costs of doing business: fuel costs (now declining), the rate of inflation (still major challenge) supply chain challenges (better than last year but still a struggle) and staffing shortages (still an issue).

Political Director Dave Price offers a prediction following the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll that shows low support from Iowa adults regarding another presidential campaign from President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.