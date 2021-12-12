INSIDERS: Iowa Renewable Fuels Association hopes to change Biden’s mind about retroactive cuts to biofuel mandate

FILE – In this July 20, 2013, file photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near Nevada, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Part 1: Iowa Renewable Fuels Association hopes to change Biden’s mind about retroactive cuts to biofuel mandate

The United States changed presidents in 2021, but for some in Iowa’s renewable fuels industry, that’s just meant exchanging one trouble for another.

The Trump administration granted far more waivers so oil companies wouldn’t have to blend in as much biofuels. The Biden administration is now trying to retroactively reduce how much renewable fuel that oil refineries were required to blend in 2020 and 2021, which Iowa producers say will hurt them in the future.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association is hoping to change Biden’s mind about this proposal.

Part 2: Rep. Axne introduces legislation to strengthen enforcement of Animal Welfare Act

More than 500 dogs were found at Maple Hill Puppies, a puppy mill in Wayne County. Dogs lacked food, water and the overall care they deserved. U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne is pushing Goldie’s Act, a bill that requires more frequent USDA inspections, cooperation between local and federal law enforcement and harsher penalties for owners who don’t properly care for the dogs.

Part 3: US Surgeon General issues advisory on youth mental health crisis

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Tuesday issued a Surgeon General’s Advisory to highlight the need to address the country’s youth mental health crisis. Murthy said the crisis has been further exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mental health challenges in children, adolescents, and young adults are real and widespread. Even before the pandemic, an alarming number of young people struggled with feelings of helplessness, depression, and thoughts of suicide — and rates have increased over the past decade.” said Murthy. “The COVID-19 pandemic further altered their experiences at home, school, and in the community, and the effect on their mental health has been devastating.”

Dr. Amy Shriver, a pediatrician at Blank Children’s Hospital, said she has seen the crisis worsen over the past two years for several reasons.

Insiders Quick 6: Environmentalism in the Dominican Republic

WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price recently visited the Dominican Republic to help out with a nonprofit called Players for the Planet. It involved major league and minor league baseball players and fans who are committed to cleaning up the world and making it more sustainable. Dave reflected on his experience in the Insiders Quick 6.

