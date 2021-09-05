INSIDERS: Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition applauds Texas six-week abortion ban

FILE – In this June 29, 2020 file photo, Anti-abortion protesters wait outside the Supreme Court for a decision, in Washington on the Louisiana case, Russo v. June Medical Services LLC. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Part 1: Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition applauds Texas six-week abortion ban

Opponents of abortion are applauding a new law in Texas that bans most abortions. The law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks.

Iowa bans most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Opponents of abortion have tried to change this. Cris Christensen, a board member for the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition, hopes the new Texas law could help bring change in Iowa.

Part 2: Des Moines woman donates cherished memorabilia to Obama Presidential Library

For nearly a decade, Des Moines resident Nancy Bobo collected hundreds of items during her time as a volunteer for Barack Obama’s Iowa presidential campaigns. Her items will soon go on display at the new Barack Obama Presidential Library in Chicago.

Part 3: Iowa Small Business Development Center’s Shop Sooner Initiative

Retailers say that for the second year in a row they are having problems getting supplies. They blame COVID-19 for production, distribution and transportation slowdowns. The system remains backed up and many think it still will be by December.

In 2020, 79% of shoppers waited until mid-December to start buying their holiday gifts, according to the Iowa Small Business Development Center. This led to many people receiving their gifts after the holidays were over.

The Iowa Small Business Development Center is encouraging consumers to begin their holiday shopping sooner than usual this year as a way to help small businesses navigate disruptions in the supply chain.

Insiders Quick 6: Cris Christensen

Cris Christensen returns for the Insiders Quick 6.

