INSIDERS: Iowa doctors explain why some vaccine skeptics changed their minds

Part 1: Iowa doctors explain why some vaccine skeptics changed their minds

The United States is now averaging more than 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day. The country last exceeded that milestone during the winter surge. The current surge is being attributed to the highly contagious delta variant combined with low vaccination rates.

Although it’s not nearly as bad as it was last year, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa has also been on the rise for weeks, now at 214. U.S. health officials fear that COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to soar if more Americans don’t get vaccinated. Nationwide, 50% of residents are fully vaccinated. In Iowa, just 47.2% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Convincing the skeptics to embrace COVID-19 vaccinations has been a challenge. Misinformation and conspiracy theories have fueled vaccine skepticism among many Americans.

Polk County has used monetary incentives to try and boost vaccination rates, but two Iowa doctors say that isn’t the best method to change the minds of the unvaccinated. Here’s how they’ve found the most success convincing their unvaccinated patients to get vaccinated.

Part 2: ‘I won’t be walking around with her,’ Chuck Grassley says of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Iowa State Fair visit

Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has incorrectly claimed that COVID-19 is not dangerous for people under the age of 65 if they aren’t obese. She won’t say whether she got vaccinated against the virus and said that vaccine mandates at private businesses are like segregation. Some Republicans are distancing themselves from her controversial claims and fringe theories. Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs first reported that Taylor Greene would visit the Iowa State Fair next week. Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley doesn’t plan to hang out with her.

Part 3: Cindy Axne weighing whether to run for Iowa governor or re-election in U.S. House

Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne confirmed last week that she has narrowed down her options for office in 2022. Axne said that she is no longer considering a run for the U.S. Senate. Instead, she endorsed her former U.S. House colleague Abby Finkenauer. Axne confirmed she is still considering whether to run for re-election in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District or run for Iowa governor.

Insiders Quick 6: 2022 elections

In the Insiders Quick 6, here’s what to watch leading up to the 2022 elections.

