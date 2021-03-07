INSIDERS: ‘I Do,’ Iowa Health Leader Says All Who Want COVID-19 Vaccine Should Get It by May

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Public Health Interim Director Kelly Garcia said that she believe every adult resident who wishes to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus should be able to do so by May. She also shared why she received the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson, a 1st District Republican from Marion, shared her family’s experience after COVID-19 hit the household. She also addressed the virus’ impact on redrawing district lines in the state as required every decade.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds had a request for residents to do on Monday. Monday marks one year since she announced the first presumed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Reynolds asked for Iowans to pause to remember more than 5,500 people who have died with the virus.

Rep. Hinson takes the Insiders Quick 6, including a question about whether she would run for the U.S. senate if Senator Chuck Grassley retires.