Part 1: Finkenauer pledges to serve just 2 terms in the Senate

Abby Finkenauer, who opposed term limits when she served in Congress, is advocating for them now as part of her campaign for U.S. Senate.

Finkenauer, a Cedar Rapids Democrat, formerly represented Iowa’s 1st congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2019 to 2021.

Finkenauer is vying to unseat longtime incumbent Chuck Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term in the Senate. Between his time in the House and Senate, Grassley has served 47 years in Washington.

“47 years is too damn long. Nobody needs that much time,” Finkenaur said. “If you can’t get it done in 12 [years], why are you even there? You should be using every second that you have to get things done for the people that you care about and the people that you represent. It shouldn’t be about the special interests that are sitting there trying to wine and dine you. It should be about the people that you are fighting to represent.”

Finkenauer promises to serve just two terms if she is elected to the Senate in November.

Part 2: Where the Biden administration could’ve done better

“Why wasn’t this done two months ago?” Abby Finkenauer said when referencing one thing in particular the Biden administration could’ve done better to help mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part 3: Finding and keeping workers remains biggest issue for small businesses

The emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant has delivered another blow to struggling small businesses in America. Omicron brought a fourth surge in the pandemic, which has caused businesses to take another hit to their bottom line. Many businesses have had to temporarily close or scale back operations due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

These are the finding of a new Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices survey of 1,466 small business owners across 47 U.S. states. In total, 86% of the small business owners surveyed said economic trends such as inflation, supply chain issues and workforce challenges are having a negative impact on their business.

Difficulties finding and retaining qualified employees remain the most significant problem impacting U.S. small businesses.

Part 4: Bobby Kaufmann’s obscene gesture

Republican State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann — who is the son of Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann — gave the finger to his political opponents during a rally at the Iowa Statehouse last week.

“When it comes to these gun-grabbing, freedom-hating, over-regulating, civil liberty-violating tyrants. Here’s my message,” Kaufmann said as held up both middle fingers.

Kaufmann’s use of the obscene gesture sparked a debate — including among Republicans — about whether it was an appropriate way to communicate.

Watch previous episodes of The Insiders here.