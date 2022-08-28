DES MOINES, Iowa — Christina Bohannan, a University of Iowa law professor and Democratic nominee for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, said that she would prefer a more targeted approach to student loan debt relief. President Joe Biden announced an effort to relieve borrowers from $10,000 in student loan debt ($20,000 if the borrower was eligible for a federal Pell Grant at the time). Bohannan said that she favors eliminating student loan debt for people working in professions serving underserved communities. She cited teachers and nurses.

Bohannan, an Iowa City Democrat, said that she supports the Biden administration’s efforts to expand clean energy sources.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm predicted a record year of oil production in the United States next year. She said that it’s not a contradiction to support record oil production and also push to expand clean energy production.

