Insiders Segment 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Representative Cindy Axne, the 3rd District Democrat from West Des Moines, said that she was on a long-planned family vacation to France in August when her party approved a priority: The Inflation Reduction Act. Axne requested that a colleague cast her vote on her behalf.

Find Axne’s request here.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just extended members’ ability to do that until November. The house originally permitted proxy voting as a COVID-19 preventative measure, so that Congress could continue to conduct its work without requiring all members to physically be present. Axne cited that provision in her request to the house clerk for a proxy vote, even though the health pandemic was not the reason that she wasn’t able to be physically present for the vote that day.

Insiders Segment 2

U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson, the 1st District Republican from Marion, wants to increase the federal child care tax credit for working parents. Democrats raised the credit during 2021 to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they didn’t extend it for 2022. Hinson’s plan increases it higher than it was under the Democrats’ plan. Her staff couldn’t say how much the tax credit would cost.

Insiders Segment 3

Hinson wants more focus on border security and blames the Biden administration for the increased number of migrants trying to get into the United States. She said that she doesn’t support Republican governors, like Florida’s Ron DeSantis, for spending tax dollars to fly migrants from Texas to other states as a way to highlight border security, though.

Insiders Segment 4

Hinson does this week’s Insiders Quick 6.