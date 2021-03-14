INSIDERS: Andrea Sahouri Hopes Her Experience Inspires Young Journalists

Police officers are shown arresting Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri after a Black Lives Matter protest she was covering on May 31, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa, was dispersed by tear gas. Sahouri is set to stand trial on Monday, March 8, 2021, on misdemeanor charges, a case that prosecutors have pursued despite international condemnation from advocates for press freedom. (Photo courtesy Katie Akin via AP)

Part 1

Last week a jury in Polk County found Des Moines Register journalist Andrea Sahouri not guilty on all charges after her arrest last year while covering a protest over racial injustice in Des Moines. Sahouri was pepper-sprayed by police and then arrested despite informing them that she was a member of the press. She was charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts. For ten months Sahouri defended her right to be on the scene that day. It took a jury less than two hours to agree with her, returning not guilty verdicts on both charges.

The trial drew international attention and widespread condemnation from free press advocates. Despite this, Polk County Attorney John Sarcone, who has been on the job for 30 years, chose to take the case to trial. The Associated Press reported that Sarcone denied he had any “ulterior motive” in pursuing a case against a newspaper that has been critical of him over the years. Longtime journalist Randy Evans wondered if it was “probably a desire to send a signal” for incidents in the future.

Sahouri hopes her experience will inspire young journalists and show them why journalism is essential to upholding democracy.

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Randy Evans is the executive director for the Iowa Freedom of Information Council. He leads journalists, librarians, lawyers and educators devoted to open government. Dave Price asked Evans about Andrea Sahouri’s trial and what it would’ve meant for journalism had she been found guilty.