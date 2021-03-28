INSIDERS: $100 Million Beef Plant Expansion is Big News for an Iowa Community

Part 1

Iowa’s budget is around $8 billion annually. The state will get $6 billion on top of that from the federal government in stimulus recovery funds. The question now is how to spend it. State Rep. Gary Mohr, Bettendorf Republican and chair of the budget committee, discussed how the addition of federal dollars could impact Iowa’s spending priorities.

Part 2

Over past 50 years, the beef plant in Tama opened and closed several times under different owners. In 2019, Iowa Premium Beef took over and processes 1,100 angus cattle a day. Now it will be adding a second production line in a $100 million expansion and hundreds of jobs. That is promising news for the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association after seeing industrywide struggles over the past year due to COVID-19.

Part 3

The Biden administration’s national tour to promote the new $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan brought U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, to Des Moines. Their visit reminded Dave Price of something Vilsack told him for his book “Caucus Chaos Trump.”

Part 4

Matt Deppe, the CEO of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, talked about what he thinks is the best opportunity for Iowa’s cattle industry right now.