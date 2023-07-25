AMES, Iowa — Iowa has already reported its first human case of West Nile Virus this summer. Mosquitos all around the state have tested positive for the virus as well.

City, county, and state governments all monitor mosquito populations and to do so they use the Medical Entomology Laboratory at Iowa State University.

Dr. Ryan C. Smith, an Associate Professor at the Department of Plant Pathology, Entomology, and Microbiology at Iowa State University, said that mosquito testing is critical to controlling West Nile Virus.

“It may not be a really fancy place in here but I think it does have a lot of public health importance and the work that we’re doing to really understand how West Nile Virus is transmitted, the species that are involved, the signals that can kind of predict if it’s going to be a high-risk year or a low-risk year,” Dr. Smith said.

The data that the Iowa State University Lab gathers is shared with the public so local and state governments can take measures to limit the spread of mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus.