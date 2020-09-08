 

 

Inmate at Coralville Prison Dies from COVID-19

Coralville, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections is reporting the death an inmate from COVID-19 as well as “multiple preexisting medical conditions.”

77-year-old Richard Leroy Peters died Sunday in a hospice room at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. Peters was serving a lifetime special sentence for Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree.

He is the 4th Iowa prison inmate to die of COVID-19. All four inmates who’ve died had other contributing negative health factors.

74 inmates currently housed at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center have tested positive for COVID-19. 132 prisoners at Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility and one inmate at the Newton Correction Facility have also tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections’ coronavirus tracking website.

