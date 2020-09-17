Initial and Ongoing Unemployment Claims Decrease in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Workforce Development released the latest unemployment claim numbers Thursday, and they show another decrease from week to week. The initial claims were filed between September 6 and September 12.

According to IWD, there were 4,962 initial claims filed, and the number of continuing weekly unemployment claims for the time period was 65,653. That is 290 fewer new claims from the previous week and 5,300 fewer continuing claims.

Payments totaling $18,386,679.39 were released to unemployed Iowans for the latest week.

The industries with the most unemployment claims in Iowa are:

Construction (1,174)

Manufacturing (890)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc (531)

Health Care & Social Assistance (415)

Accommodation & Food Services (332)

The work search requirement that was waived at the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March but, IWD says it has now been reinstated.

IWD says limited in-person services are being provided at IowaWORKS centers and satellite offices. Help with job searches, applications, resume preparation and other services are still available. It is recommended that individuals call their local office to schedule an appointment because walk-in services may be limited in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

More information on unemployment claims and assistance programs can be found here.