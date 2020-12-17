Initial and Continuing Unemployment Claims Decrease in Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — Unemployment numbers in the state continue to drop.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, initial unemployment claims for December 6 through December 12 fell by 3,163 from the previous week. IWD says 6,949 claims were filed.

The number of continuing unemployment claims also decreased. There were 38,748 continuing claims, which is down by 3,634.

The industries with the most claims were:

Construction (1,379)

Manufacturing (869)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc (805)

Administrative, Support, Waste Management, and Remediation Services (598)

Accommodation & Food Services (524)

Benefits paid out for the week totaled $10,935,588.33.