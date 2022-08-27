DES MOINES, Iowa — Ingersoll Live was back on Saturday night for its 28th year of the event.

On the 2800 block of Ingersoll avenue, people were able to enjoy live music, local artists, local food vendors and activities for everyone to enjoy.

“I like the food actually, I really like the food,” said Max, a six year attendee of the event, while chomping on a piece of chicken from Bubble Tea Kups. “15 out of 10 it was really good actually.”

Bubble Tea Kups was a food vendor for the first time at Ingersoll Live, and the owner enjoyed the support.

“I’m very very grateful that everybody is supporting us and we are very glad we were able to join the festival this time,” said Pat Chan, the owner of Bubble Tea Kups.

The construction on Ingersoll avenue is supposed to stretch all the way down to 42nd street eventually. With the block party starting at 28th street, the event organizers said that there were no problems dealing with construction during setup.

“So this event space isn’t currently under construction so the construction didn’t really have an impact on the event this year,” said Lauren Kollauf the Executive Director of the Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand. “It’s so overwhelming to see how many people come out to support this event, to support our neighborhood.”

There were dozens of vendors showcasing their artistic talent, their food creativity and free activities for children. Plus live music went on until 11 p.m. to bring out people in the neighborhood to the block party.

“I would say like these are just events present everybody going together,” said Marlene Cacres. “You know even though we have been through tough times this is something that we can knock on yourselves like, ‘hey we are in this together’. This is something for everybody.”

Ingersoll Live ran from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday night. You can view who all performed, the food vendors and sponsors on their website.