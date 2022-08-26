DES MOINES, Iowa — Ingersoll Live is returning for its 28th year Saturday The event is being held in the 2800 block of Ingersoll Avenue and lasts from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The family-friendly event will feature vendors, local businesses and organizations, art, live music, and is also free and open to the public.

For local businesses that have been affected by the street construction on Ingersoll Avenue, the event Saturday is a great chance to gain some exposure.

“Ingersoll Live is a celebration of our neighborhood and our community so it’s really easy for people who live nearby to walk or bike to the event,” Lauren Kollauf, the Executive Director at The Avenues of Ingersoll and Grand, said. “But, of course, everyone is welcome to come to Ingersoll to maybe see some new businesses that we haven’t checked out before and to celebrate our neighborhood with us.”

To learn more about Ingersoll Live visit The Avenues of Ingersoll and Grand’s website.