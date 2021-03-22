Ingersoll Avenue Streetscape Project Means Lane Closures

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drivers will need to proceed with caution along Ingersoll Avenue starting Monday.

The city is reducing lanes from 24th Street to 28th Street as part of an improvement project. This round of construction will last until November 1st.

This marks the start of phase two of a four-phase project to improve and beautify Ingersoll. It includes new water mains and electric lines, an additional storm sewer, safer biking paths and sidewalks, and more.

The full project is expected to be complete by 2023.