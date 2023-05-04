WATERLOO, Iowa — A 9-month-old passed away from injuries they sustained after being attacked by a dog Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of a dog attack at around 7:22 a.m. in the 1200 block of Scott Avenue. When first responders arrived they located two victims who had been bitten by a dog inside of a home.

One of the victims, a 49-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital, but was later flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with serious injuries. The second victim, a 9-month-old, passed away from their injuries at the home.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, the boxer-hound mix was a family pet and has been put down.

An investigation into the dog attack is on-going, the Waterloo Police Department said.