NORWALK, Iowa — Norwalk residents will have a new place to play next summer.

The city announced on Friday that Pin High Golf Simulator & Sports Bar is coming to the Gregg Young Sports Campus. According to owner and Norwalk resident, Justin Hall, Pin High Golf is an 8,000 sq. ft. facility that includes a large putting area and eight Golfzon Golf Simulators. The facility will also include a full-service sports bar.

The goal of the facility is to encourage anyone at any skill level to stop by and polish their skills or learn from their PGA pro, according to Pin High Golf’s website. The simulators include over 200 different courses from around the world, including Pebble Beach and St. Andrews Turnberry.

“The City of Norwalk is beyond happy to welcome this new entertainment-based business and long-awaited amenity to our community,” Hollie Zajicek, economic development director for Norwalk, said in a press release. “It’s another fantastic and high-quality addition to the Norwalk Central development and will provide a fun recreational activity for residents and visitors to Norwalk year-round. We’re proud to have such great partners involved in the valuable community-based projects that are underway.”

Hall said the facility is set to open sometime in the summer of 2024. For more information about Pin High Golf and to stay up-to-date on their progress just visit their website.

Norwalk is among the growing number of cities in the metro opening golf entertainment venues. X Golf, a golf-simulator facility, recently opened in West Des Moines and the city is currently working with Topgolf to open a venue in the near future. In spring of 2023 developers broke ground on the future site of Bombers, an indoor golf and entertainment resort in Johnston on Merle Hay Road.