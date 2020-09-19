Individual Shot by Police Officer in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An individual is hospitalized after getting shot by a police officer in West Des Moines Friday evening.

The West Des Moines Police Department was assisting the Clive Police Department in investigating a crime that occurred sometime prior in Clive. The investigation led them to a residence in the 4300 block of Woodland Avenue around 6:30 p.m. A police officer encountered an individual and the officer subsequently fired their weapon, according to a West Des Moines police spokesperson. The person was shot and transported to a hospital. The person’s name and condition have not been released.

Police said there were multiple officers on the scene at the time of the shooting, but only one officer fired shots. They did not say whether it was a West Des Moines or Clive officer who fired. Details on what led to the shooting have not been released. No officers were injured in the incident.

There is no current danger to public safety related to the incident, according to the West Des Moines Police Department.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is now investigating the shooting.