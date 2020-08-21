Individual Disaster Assistance Approved Linn County Only by President Trump

Downed trees and other debris cover front yards in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after a powerful storm moved through Iowa on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP)

Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds promised Iowans again on Thursday morning that President Trump was going to approve individual disaster assistance for Iowans in the wake of last week’s derecho. Late Thursday evening comes word they’ve kept their promises, at least partially.

Governor Reynolds’ office reports that President Trump approved Individual Disaster Assistance funding for Linn County alone. Governor Reynolds had requested the funding for 27 Iowa counties, asking for nearly $4 billion in total.

According to the Governor’s press release, 26 other counties “may be approved … as FEMA continues to review damage assessments”. At a news conference on Thursday morning the governor had said she hoped to hear before lunch about her disaster request.

On news of the request being partially granted, the Governor said in a news release about the president: “Once again, he has come through and I am grateful for this President‘s unwavering commitment to Iowa as we continue to secure federal assistance for all affected counties.”

Governor Reynolds applied for a Major Disaster Declaration on Sunday evening, six days after the storm. On Monday morning both President Trump and Governor Reynolds announced that the full declaration had been approved. Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer revealed later in the day that only public assistance had been approved, a small fraction of the request.

President Trump visited Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. He did not survey any storm damage but did hold a round table discussion of the damage with state, federal and local leaders. President Trump was pressed to approve the individual disaster assistance at the meeting. He promised he would “look into” approving the funding.

Linn County residents can now apply for disaster recovery funding through FEMA. That money can be used for a wide range of repairs, replacing property and debris removal costs.

The 26 counties still awaiting word on individual assistance include: Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama, and Washington.