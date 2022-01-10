Indira Sheumaker sworn in as newest member of Des Moines City Council

Indira Sheumaker (right) was sworn in as Des Moines’ newest city council member on Monday, Jan. 10.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Community activist Indira Sheumaker was sworn in as the newest member of the Des Moines City Council on Monday.

Sheumaker represents Ward 1 on Des Moines’ northwest side where she grew up. She defeated two-term incumbent Bill Gray in the election last November.

Sheumaker has been appointed to three committees: the IMPACT Community Action Partnership, the Homeless Coordinating Council and as an alternate member of the Metro Waste Authority.

As a community activist with the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement, Sheumaker helped organize numerous protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality in 2020. The 27-year-old was a fixture at Des Moines City Council meetings over the past year and a half as a constituent pushing for change.

Sheumaker ran on a platform that included redistributing power and funds within Des Moines government, creating more accessible food and housing in the community, and defunding the Des Moines Police Department.

“I have no intention to make Des Moines less safe,” Sheumaker told WHO 13 News last November. “I want to make it more safe. My goal is to build up safety, build up justice and build up a system where we aren’t put in situations where we’re in a hard spot where people are going to do something that could be harmful. But we also aren’t perpetuating violence and perpetuating trauma by then bringing in a violent force to tear apart our families, tear apart our communities, criminalize us for not having resources and not having homes.”

At-Large Councilwoman Connie Boesen and Ward 3 Councilman Josh Mandelbaum were also sworn in at Monday’s council meeting after winning reelection last fall.