Since March 6th, Ward One councilwoman, Indira Sheumaker, hasn’t missed a paycheck.

She also hasn’t attended a single Des Moines City Council meeting, work session, or neighborhood association meeting. And she’s offered no reason why.

“We don’t know if she lives here anymore,” said councilman, Joe Gatto. “We don’t know if she’s sick, we don’t know if she’s been hospitalized, we don’t know where she is.”

At Monday’s Council meeting, Sheumaker was once again absent.

Her voicemail has been full for months. WHO13’s emails to her have gone unreturned. Her constituents say they’ve had the same luck and feel that reaching a woman who was elected and is being paid to represent them shouldn’t be difficult.

“We haven’t tried to reach out to her family,” said Marcus Coenen, president of the Beaverdale Neighborhood Association, “we feel like the normal course for reaching out to a city council member is directly to them through city emails and their telephone numbers.”

Coenen says Sheumaker’s absence has hurt her constituents and their respective neighborhoods.

“I think that there are a lot of issues that are falling by the wayside in Ward One,” he said. The other big challenge is when you miss a budget meeting, the ward and the neighborhoods that rely on your voice on the council miss out on potential funding for the projects for each of those neighborhoods.”

Coenen points to one such project in Beaverdale.

“Right now we have Beaverdale Park,” he explained, “which we did a master plan for a couple of years ago. We now need funding from the city (for it) and during this budget cycle we missed the opportunity to get funding for it advanced into the budget.”

Sheumaker did not show up for the budget vote this spring.

Monday night, Coenen spoke to the Des Moines City Council, directing his words at Sheumaker’s empty seat. He asked her to show up or resign.

“Right now the Beaverdale Neighborhood Association has taken this step,” Coenen told WHO13 after the meeting, “and we believe that this is probably our best approach—to appeal to Indira and get her to re-evaluate her oath of office that she made and hopefully come back and represent the ward. Or if not to resign the seat so that we can have a voice on council.”

Earlier this summer, the Lower Beaver Neighborhood Association (also in Sheumaker’s ward) started on online petition asking her to step down.

Both groups have been told her voluntary resignation is the cleanest solution.

“We’re told the (Polk) county attorney or (Iowa) attorney general could file a suit to have her removed,” Coenen said, “and there’s a path where a group of residents can file suit.”

Coenen said his group decided speaking to the council first, before pursuing more aggressive action.

Councilwoman-at-large, Connie Boesen, said she’s had to put in many extra hours covering for Sheumaker’s absence. She commended these neighborhood associations for taking action.

“These are two that have come forward,” Boesen said, “but if you go talking to the neighborhood, there are many more people concerned with the lack of representation.”

Sheumaker won her seat in 2021 campaigning on a platform of defunding the Des Moines Police Department.

In her first months on the Council, she quickly made a name for herself by casting lone dissenting votes on common issues from parking garage maintenance, to apartment complex developments, to bathrooms in city parks. She was accompanied at those meetings by a vocal group of supporters, which regularly booed and heckled other council members from the audience and jeered speakers with whom they disagreed.

Gatto said while Sheumaker’s absence from meetings has been noticed, the Council itself has continued to work for her constituents.

“We’ve always been open to anything the community’s asked for. Whether Indira’s here, or whether Indira’s not here. We’ve always addressed issues openly and honestly and transparently.”

Sheumaker’s positon on the Council pays her an annual salary of $28,500.